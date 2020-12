Laporta: A winning project would convince Messi to stay Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:18s - Published 5 minutes ago Laporta: A winning project would convince Messi to stay Joan Laporta launched his bid for a second spell as Barcelona president on Monday, in which he stressed the importance of keeping Lionel Messi at the club. 0

