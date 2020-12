President-elect Joe Biden reportedly slipped and twisted his ankle on Saturday while playing with his dog, Major.

Planning for a Covid-era inauguration intensifies: This is your morning tip sheet.

Trump Loses Twitter Followers as Biden Makes Gains According to the website Factbase, President Donald Trump's Twitter following has taken a bit of a hit since November 17th.

President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

President-elect Joe Biden fractured his foot while playing with one of his dogs, his doctor said.