Meadow Walker pays tribute to 'best bud' father Paul Walker seven years after his death

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Meadow Walker has remembered her "best bud" dad Paul Walker seven years after his death in a car crash.


