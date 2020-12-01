JTS Mortgage Minute 12/01/20 - Bidding Wars, Down Payment Assistance

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 2 minutes ago

Also, he reveals tricks to helps afford those down payments.

Tyler Farnham, from JTS & Co., tells us about the benefits of hiring a loan advisor during bidding wars.

Good morning, i?m tyler farnham.

1.

I hope everyone had a wonderful thanksgiving holiday!

2.

According to a recent redfin report, more than half of the offers placed by redfin clients in october were met with intense bidding wars.

3.

The reasons for this sustained buyer competition are record-low mortgage rates, a shortage of homes for sale, and increased remote work opportunities.

4.

Also according to redfin, for the 4-week period ending november 8, the median home sale price increased 15% year-over-year, the highest on record.

5.

Redfin also stated that 43% of homes that went under contract for the 4-week period ending november 8 had an accepted offer within the first two weeks on the market.

6.

This measure typically peaks in april or may and declines through the end of the year, but this year it has held relatively steady since late-june and is currently 13 points higher than it was at this time a year ago.

7.

The redfin report also showed the average sale-to- list price ratio for the same period, which measures how close homes sell to their asking prices, rose to 99.5%?an all-time high and 1.5 percentage points higher than a year earlier.

8.

In today?s competitive market, working with the right real estate agent can mean selling your home faster and/or getting your offer accepted when you find your dream home.

9.

The best realtors are those who can get creative, play hardball in negotiations, and help you stand out from the pack in a bidding war ?

All of which are valuable benefits over those who don?t use a real estate agent.

10.

Realtors may also have access to show you homes that haven?t officially hit the market yet, which means that you would be competing against less buyers.

11.

Remember, working with an agent when you are buying or selling a home gives you many advantages, so don?t hesitate to find the right realtor to help you meet your real estate goals.

12.

What is holding back potential homebuyers?

Most say it?s saving for a down payment.

13.

According to nar?s 2020 profile of home buyers and sellers, 47% of potential homebuyers said student loan debt was the biggest obstacle in saving for a down payment.

14.

Additionally, 43% cited high rent/mortgages, and 36% cited credit card debt as factors getting in the way of saving for a down payment.

15.

If you want to buy a home but are struggling with a down payment, we may have a solution for your situation.

16.

Speak to a jts & co.

Loan advisor, and see if you qualify for a low or zero down payment loan program.

17.

There?s some cautiously optimistic news that an effective covid-19 vaccine could be available in the near the future.

18.

But how does vaccine news affect the housing industry?

19.

Experts are predicting that an effective covid-19 vaccine will lead to a rise in mortgage rates.

This is because having a vaccine would strengthen the economy, and interest rates tend to rise with positive economic forecasts.

20.

Therefore, if you're considering buying a home or refinancing your current mortgage, you may want to act sooner rather than later, while interest rates are still at record lows.

21.

Call to speak with one of our loan advisors today!

22.

At jts & co.

We are your local mortgage advisors that you can trust to handle all of your home loan needs.

23.

We expertly match you with the mortgage that makes the most sense for your situation.

24.

Whether you are buying or refinancing, our loan advisors will guide you from application to closing with our knowledge, expertise, and personalized customer care.

25.

Jts & co.

Is your lifetime mortgage advisor, from your first home purchase to your last and any refinance in between.

26.

Visit our website or text jts at 33655 to get pre- qualified today.

27.

We are local, trusted, and experienced.

Thank you for joining me today and remember to tune in again next week!