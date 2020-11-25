Religious School Defying Governor's Order GMK 120120

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 1 day ago

Some private schools sent their students back to class on Monday.

And the order was upheld.

despite the ruling---some private schools sent their students back to class on monday..

Including micah christian school whose students have been attending in-person classes since the beginning of the pandemic.

dr. jack roberts: "not necessarily to be antagonistic against our governor, but because we feel like it's important."

religious schools like micah christian said beshears order violates their first amendment right to exercise their religion.

Several jointly filed the original lawsuit.