Police on streets of Trier after car ploughs into crowd killing at least 2 in Germany



Police were seen on the streets of Trier in western Germany on Tiuesday (December 1) after a car drove into a pedestrian zone killing at least two. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:27 Published 17 minutes ago

Thai driver returns from day out and finds python on back seat of her car



Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:48 Published 4 days ago