George Clooney Goes With The Flowbee For His DIY Haircuts



Who knew silver screen heartthrob George Clooney was the haircare equivalent of a doomsday prepper? According to CNN, celebrities have adapted to the pandemic in a variety of ways, from recording albums in their living rooms to baking sourdough bread. But according to CNN, Clooney, apparently, was lightyears ahead of his starry pals for months of lockdowns and Zoom meetings.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:42 Published on January 1, 1970