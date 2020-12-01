Daily Dividend Report: BMO,BHLB,OCCI,RGCO

The dividend on the common shares is payable on February 26, 2021, to shareholders of record on February 1, 2021.

Bank of Montreal today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, unchanged from the previous quarter and the prior year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 17, 2020, payable on December 29, 2020.

OFS Credit, an investment company that primarily invests in collateralized loan obligation equity and debt securities, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a $0.52 per share quarterly distribution for common stockholders for the quarter ending January 31, 2021.

The dividend is payable on January 29, 2021, to shareholders of record on December, 18 2020.

The Board of Directors of RGC Resources, at its meeting on November 30, 2020, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.185 per share on the Company's common stock.

The indicated annual dividend is $0.74 per share, a $0.04 or 5.7% per share increase over the prior annual level.

The Company has now increased the annual dividend 17 consecutive years.

Paul Nester, President and CEO of RGC Resources, Inc., stated, "The 5.7% increase reflects our solid financial performance, confidence in our business strategy and our continued commitment to deliver shareholder return." The dividend will be paid on February 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on January 15, 2021.

This is the Company's 307th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.