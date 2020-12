Jeffrey Hess talks about luxury watches on this week's What's it Worth?



Related videos from verified sources Ebay | Morning Blend



Style expert Alison Deyette is here with the scoop on this seasonโ€™s hottest luxury items! Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 03:36 Published 2 days ago Spotlight Media | Morning Blend



Kathy Buccio shares some of her favorites to have a safe and fun holiday season. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 04:05 Published 2 days ago 50 Floor | Morning Blend



Now is the time to call 50 Floor and save some money when shopping for new flooring. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 03:55 Published 2 days ago