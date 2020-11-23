Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hugh Grant On 'The Undoing' Finale

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:28s - Published
Hugh Grant On 'The Undoing' Finale

Hugh Grant On 'The Undoing' Finale

Hugh Grant was on Sirius XM's "The Jess Cagle Show", where he opened up about the shocking finale of "The Undoing".


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Hugh Grant Breaks Down ‘The Undoing’ Finale and Reveals Whether Jonathan Is a Sociopath

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the series finale of “The Undoing.” When...
Upworthy - Published

Hugh Grant Gives Insight Into the Final Moments of 'The Undoing' Series Finale

Hugh Grant is breaking down the final moments in the series finale of The Undoing, which aired last...
Just Jared - Published

Hugh Grant and David E. Kelley Discuss the ‘Undoing’ Finale

Kelley, who created the murder mystery, and the star Grant also tie up some loose ends.
NYTimes.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

The Undoing 1x06 The Bloody Truth - Inside the Shocking Final Moments of the Finale [Video]

The Undoing 1x06 The Bloody Truth - Inside the Shocking Final Moments of the Finale

The Undoing 1x06 The Bloody Truth - Inside the Shocking Final Moments of the Finale Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, Noah Jupe and Susanne Bier break down the intense final moments of The Undoing — and..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:44Published
HBO's 'The Undoing' Becomes Sky's Biggest U.S. Series Launch | THR News [Video]

HBO's 'The Undoing' Becomes Sky's Biggest U.S. Series Launch | THR News

The opening episode of HBO's glossy limited series 'The Undoing' has reached a cumulative 28-day audience of more than 2.78 million viewers for Comcast's European pay-TV giant Sky, making it bigger..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:27Published
The Undoing S01E06 The Bloody Truth - Series Finale [Video]

The Undoing S01E06 The Bloody Truth - Series Finale

The Undoing 1x06 "The Bloody Truth" Season 1 Episode 6 Promo Trailer HD (Series Finale) - Check out the promo for The Undoing Season 1 Episode 6 "The Bloody Truth" airing next week on HBO. Starring:..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:48Published