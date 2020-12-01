Global  
 

How To Make Eating Takeout Food Feel More Like Dining Out

Video Credit: Wochit News
For people who love eating out at restaurants, having to dine on takeout at home can feel uninspiring.

But according to Business Insider, chefs and restauranteurs say there a number of ways to make eating at home feel more special.

First, turn off the news and the fluorescent kitchen lights.

Swap them for mood music and candlelight.

Dress your table in the theme of the cuisine you're eating.

Use cloth napkins with napkin rings or fancy folds, and your good china, cutlery, and stemware.


