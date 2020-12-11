Americans feel inspired to mend previously broken relationships during the holidays

Half of Americans have broken the silence and reached out to a family member or friend they've previously lost touch with during the pandemic, according to new research.

The desire to mend fences and the renewed value in human contact matter more than ever this year as the holidays approach.

The study of 2,000 Americans examined the shift in values the COVID-19 virus has spurred as 2020 draws to a close.

Three in four think human connection has never been more vital than during this holiday season and 63% are looking forward to them more than ever so they can spend time with their nearest and dearest ?

In any form.

Seventy-six percent confessed the pandemic has really put their priorities into perspective for them and they now realize the holidays are solely about being with loved ones and enjoying good food.

The survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of the Chinet brand found two in five (39%) plan on attending a socially-distanced holiday event this year in order to see family and friends safely.

Two in five (38%) will be scheduling family-wide video conferences to achieve that holiday togetherness as if they were at a long dinner table.

A third (32%) will opt for scheduled individual video calls with key family members so they're able to have conversations with everyone.

When it comes to how holiday hosts plan on keeping their family and potential guests safe, 43% said they're decreasing the guest list.

Over a third (36%) will require face masks in their homes and three in ten will hold parts of their celebrations outside (31%).

Logistics aren't the only aspect of the holidays that are changing this year.

Over half anticipate keeping their events extra casual this year.

Two in five (41%) won't be waking up early to see if their stocking will be filled by Santa and will opt to sleep in.

Forty-five percent want to enjoy their holiday without a set schedule.

Forty-one percent are throwing out the dress code while a third (36%) will be chilling in their pajamas all day.

In fact, respondents wouldn't mind if traditions like large dinners (42%), lots of travel (38%), dressing up and waking up early (both 37%) were all done away with forever.

A spokesperson for the Chinet brand said, "This year has been a reminder that it's not about the perfect parties or lavish gatherings.

It's about doing what you can with what you have and taking the time to enjoy the moment.

This holiday season, we anticipate an uptick in more casual holiday get-togethers focused on quality time spent with closest family and friends." Three in five (59%) typically use more formal dinnerware during the holidays with 85% of those taking the time to hand wash them after dinner.

One in ten spend over 30 minutes up to their elbows in water and dish soap to get their dinnerware sparkling again.

This year respondents want to spend less time with a sponge in their hands and more time with loved ones.

Of those who plan on having a more casual holiday celebration this year, one in five won't be eating at the dining table this year and 35% plan to use disposable tableware instead of dishes.

The spokesperson for Chinet added, "Peoples' holiday values are shifting to focus less on the formality of a setting and instead prioritizing how they're spending their time and with whom.

They want easy and accessible ideas and products that provide convenience, so they can take the time to enjoy the little things with friends and family.

"