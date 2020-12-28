Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New video shows moment of Nashville explosion

Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 02:09s - Published
New video shows moment of Nashville explosion

New video shows moment of Nashville explosion

Police released new video showing the moment a recreational vehicle exploded in Nashville on Christmas morning.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Shocking video shows bird's-eye-view of explosion site in Nashville [Video]

Shocking video shows bird's-eye-view of explosion site in Nashville

Footage shows damage at the scene of an explosion in Nashville on Christmas Day. Police believe the explosion was intentional.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:27Published
New Video Shows Moment When Retired Fire Lt. Dwain Williams Was Ambushed [Video]

New Video Shows Moment When Retired Fire Lt. Dwain Williams Was Ambushed

Police released surveillance video Monday of the assailants who shot and killed retired Chicago Fire Lt. Dwain Williams during an attempted carjacking in Morgan Park.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:55Published
Pyrotechnics Store Catches Fire, Explosive Display Ensues [Video]

Pyrotechnics Store Catches Fire, Explosive Display Ensues

This is the moment an explosives store explodes into a New Year’s Eve preshow. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:43Published