Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nashville bombing 12.29.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Nashville bombing 12.29.20Body camera footage of the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville

Look at the moments just before, during and after that massive explosion in nashville on christmas day.... as seen by police officers on the scene.

Marci gonzalez shows us that body-camera video and has the latest on the investigation into the suicide bombing.

L3: nation view white body cam video of nashville bombing released l3: nation view white marci gonzalez abc news newly released police body-camera video -- giving a chilling perspective of the confusion and chaos surrounding the christmas day bombing in nashville.

Officers -- initially walking past that r-v -- with the chilling warning message playing -- nat: "stand back, do not approach this vehicle."

Nat: "that's so weird that's like something out of a movie."

Moments later -- the bomb detonating.

Nats you see officers -- helping people as they run from their homes over broken glass and debris.

Nat: "where's your car?"

The fbi -- still on the scene today -- collecting evidence and trying to piece together why 63- year-old anthony quinn warner blew himself up inside the r-v -- in front of an at&amp;t building.

Sot: david b.

Rausch: "everyone knows his father did work at at&amp;t -- interviews are still being conducted if that plays anything."

Sources tell abc news investigators believe warner was interested in several conspiracy theories -- and may have been motivated, at least in part, by a paranoia over 5g cellular technology.

Intelligence agencies warned earlier this year that threats against 5g communications infrastructure are on the rise.

Investigators are also looking at how warner may have acquired the bomb- making materials to ensure there were no accomplices -- and retracing his final days.

Gfx the new york times reports that warner told his ex- girlfriend he had cancer and gave her his car -- and a neighbor tells abc news -- just last week warner said nashville and the world quote: "is never going to forget me."

Tag: the fbi now has 2- dozen victim specialists working to help affected residents and business owners.

Now allowing them back to their properties to pick up pets and some of their belongings for the first time.

Marci gonzalez, abc news, los angeles.

The new




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Nashville Bombing Revives Debate Over Which Acts Get Terrorism Label

The many unknowns in the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville, Tenn., have raised questions about...
NPR - Published

News Brief: Pandemic Relief, Nashville Bombing, Ga. Senate Runoffs

In the contest over COVID-19 relief, the ball is in the GOP's court. Investigators search for a...
NPR - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Nashville bombing froze wireless communications, exposed 'Achilles heel' in regional network

The Christmas Day bombing brought communications from Georgia to Kentucky to a halt, affecting 911...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Upworthy



Related videos from verified sources

Some business, property owners return to view damage from bomb [Video]

Some business, property owners return to view damage from bomb

A group of about twenty business and property owners were escorted to the bombing site to review damage.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:20Published
Authorities search for motive in Nashville blast [Video]

Authorities search for motive in Nashville blast

[NFA] Officials on Tuesday continued to search for the motive behind a bombing that rocked Nashville on Christmas morning, with the FBI saying that the 63-year-old suspect who carried out the suicide..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:21Published
'It's part of the soul of Nashville' Historians discuss future of Second Ave. after Christmas Day bombing [Video]

'It's part of the soul of Nashville' Historians discuss future of Second Ave. after Christmas Day bombing

Future chapters in Second Avenue's story are more uncertain. Metro Historical Commission staff have not been able to assess the damage to the district yet. When rebuilding does start, it will be..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:03Published