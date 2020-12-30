Nashville bombing 12.29.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 1 minute ago

Look at the moments just before, during and after that massive explosion in nashville on christmas day.... as seen by police officers on the scene.

Marci gonzalez shows us that body-camera video and has the latest on the investigation into the suicide bombing.

L3: nation view white body cam video of nashville bombing released l3: nation view white marci gonzalez abc news newly released police body-camera video -- giving a chilling perspective of the confusion and chaos surrounding the christmas day bombing in nashville.

Officers -- initially walking past that r-v -- with the chilling warning message playing -- nat: "stand back, do not approach this vehicle."

Nat: "that's so weird that's like something out of a movie."

Moments later -- the bomb detonating.

Nats you see officers -- helping people as they run from their homes over broken glass and debris.

Nat: "where's your car?"

The fbi -- still on the scene today -- collecting evidence and trying to piece together why 63- year-old anthony quinn warner blew himself up inside the r-v -- in front of an at&t building.

Sot: david b.

Rausch: "everyone knows his father did work at at&t -- interviews are still being conducted if that plays anything."

Sources tell abc news investigators believe warner was interested in several conspiracy theories -- and may have been motivated, at least in part, by a paranoia over 5g cellular technology.

Intelligence agencies warned earlier this year that threats against 5g communications infrastructure are on the rise.

Investigators are also looking at how warner may have acquired the bomb- making materials to ensure there were no accomplices -- and retracing his final days.

Gfx the new york times reports that warner told his ex- girlfriend he had cancer and gave her his car -- and a neighbor tells abc news -- just last week warner said nashville and the world quote: "is never going to forget me."

Tag: the fbi now has 2- dozen victim specialists working to help affected residents and business owners.

Now allowing them back to their properties to pick up pets and some of their belongings for the first time.

Marci gonzalez, abc news, los angeles.

