Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:58s - Published 2 minutes ago

There will be no fireworks or pyrotechnics for Nashville's NYE Party due to the bombing

Nashville is still holding a New Year's Eve celebration, but just like everything else this year, you're encouraged to enjoy it from home.

The city had a few pyrotechnics planned, but scrapped them following the Christmas Day bombing on Second Avenue.