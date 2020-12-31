Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

There will be no fireworks or pyrotechnics for Nashville's NYE Party due to the bombing

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:58s - Published
There will be no fireworks or pyrotechnics for Nashville's NYE Party due to the bombing

There will be no fireworks or pyrotechnics for Nashville's NYE Party due to the bombing

Nashville is still holding a New Year's Eve celebration, but just like everything else this year, you're encouraged to enjoy it from home.

The city had a few pyrotechnics planned, but scrapped them following the Christmas Day bombing on Second Avenue.

APP.




You Might Like