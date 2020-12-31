Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Oh my God, that's terrifying' Panic, fear heard in 911 calls made Christmas morning in downtown Nashville

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:14s - Published
'Oh my God, that's terrifying' Panic, fear heard in 911 calls made Christmas morning in downtown Nashville

'Oh my God, that's terrifying' Panic, fear heard in 911 calls made Christmas morning in downtown Nashville

Six calls made to 911 Christmas morning before and after an RV exploded gives some insight into what residents experienced that morning.

We're hearing in the chilling9-1-1 calls made in themoments both before... andafter the blast!Metro Policereleased six 9-1-1 calls fromthe Christmas Day Bombingtoday.As NewsChannel 5's JasonLamb tells us... those callsshed light on what some werethinking about that suspiciousRV... and the reaction to theexplosion.2242 - 06261:18 Oh my God,everyoneaIagosh.

:24We will




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

911 calls reveal panic and confusion before and after the Nashville bombing

Just after the Christmas morning bombing in downtown Nashville, a terrified woman told a 911 operator...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

'I know what he is doing' says Anthony Warner's former girlfriend in chilling voice mail [Video]

'I know what he is doing' says Anthony Warner's former girlfriend in chilling voice mail

Six calls made to 911 Christmas morning before and after an RV exploded gives some insight into what residents experienced that morning.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:47Published
Nashville Bombing: How It Happened [Video]

Nashville Bombing: How It Happened

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE — Authorities believe that Anthony Warner was the only person responsible for the Christmas day bombing in Nashville, and that he died in the explosion, according to the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:08Published
Anthony Warner's girlfriend warned police he was building bombs in his RV last year [Video]

Anthony Warner's girlfriend warned police he was building bombs in his RV last year

Police were warned Anthony Warner was making bombs in his RV more than a year before his Christmas morning attack in downtown Nashville. The tip came from Warner's distraught girlfriend in August of..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 03:33Published