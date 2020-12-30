Nashville Police warned about bombing suspect in 2019

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said on Wednesday that more than a year before Anthony Warner detonated a bomb in downtown Nashville on Christmas , police officers visited his home after his girlfriend reported that he was making explosives in his RV.

Boris Johnson updates public on schools plan Prime Minister Boris Johnson updates the public on the updated plans for schools to return after the Christmas holidays. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Key points from today’s Covid-19 press briefing Following announcements earlier in the day of new areas being moved into Tier4, and some of England’s school reopenings being delayed amid rising virusinfection rates, the Prime Minister held a press briefing to warn the UK to“redouble efforts” in the fight against Covid-19. It came as the DeputyMedical Officer painted a very grim picture across the UK of rising cases,stating that the full effects of Christmas household mixing has not yet beenfelt in the NHS yet.

Nashville police got a report 16 months before a bomb exploded in the city on Christmas that a man named in the blast was building a device in his RV.

Officers visited the home of Anthony Warner last year after his girlfriend said he was producing explosives in his R.V., according to a police report. They said..

Incident involving Anthony Warner's girlfriend raised concerns about him "making a bomb," but an FBI probe of his past found nothing.

Authorities were notified of bomb concerns regarding Anthony Quinn Warner more than a year before he conducted the Christmas Day blast.

Within minutes of the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville, conspiracy theories surfaced online tying the attack to familiar, debunked theories.

'Deadliest Catch' star Nick McGlashan appears to have died from some sort of drug overdose ... according to police investigating his death. Law enforcement..

Officials confirm the human remains found at the site of the Nashville explosion belong to Warner,...

Police investigating a Christmas day bombing in Nashville say they may never know the motive behind...