Nashville Police warned about bombing suspect in 2019

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said on Wednesday that more than a year before Anthony Warner detonated a bomb in downtown Nashville on Christmas, police officers visited his home after his girlfriend reported that he was making explosives in his RV.
Following announcements earlier in the day of new areas being moved into Tier4, and some of England’s school reopenings being delayed amid rising virusinfection rates, the Prime Minister held a press briefing to warn the UK to“redouble efforts” in the fight against Covid-19. It came as the DeputyMedical Officer painted a very grim picture across the UK of rising cases,stating that the full effects of Christmas household mixing has not yet beenfelt in the NHS yet.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:45Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson updates the public on the updated plans for schools to return after the Christmas holidays. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn