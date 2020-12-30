Global  
 

Nashville Police warned about bombing suspect in 2019
Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said on Wednesday that more than a year before Anthony Warner detonated a bomb in downtown Nashville on Christmas, police officers visited his home after his girlfriend reported that he was making explosives in his RV.


