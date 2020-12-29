Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Authorities search for motive in Nashville blast

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:21s - Published
Authorities search for motive in Nashville blast

Authorities search for motive in Nashville blast

[NFA] Officials on Tuesday continued to search for the motive behind a bombing that rocked Nashville on Christmas morning, with the FBI saying that the 63-year-old suspect who carried out the suicide mission was previously 'not on our radar'.

Colette Luke has more.

Federal, state and law enforcement officers on Tuesday continued to search for the motive behind the bombing that rocked Nashville, Tennessee on Christmas morning and why the 63-year-old suspect carried out his suicide mission.

David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said on Monday that the motive of the suspect identified as Anthony Q.

Warner remained elusive.

"He was not on our radar," Rausch said adding, "He was not someone that was identified as a person of interest for the Bureau and so we were not familiar with this individual until this incident." The explosion in the heart of America’s country music capital last Friday injured three people and damaged more than 40 businesses including an AT&T switching center, disrupting mobile, internet and TV services across central Tennessee and parts of four other states.

Warner's motor home exploded at dawn on Friday soon after police responded to reports of gunfire and an automated message emanating from the vehicle warning of a bomb.

Warner's RV also played a recording of Petula Clark's 1964 song "Downtown" before the blast.

Police hurried to evacuate people in the area.

Warner is the only person known to have perished.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper has said that local officials felt there had to be some connection between the bombing, which occurred near an AT&T transmission building on the city's bustling Second Avenue, and the company.

At a briefing on Monday, Rausch said Warner's father had worked for AT&T but that it was unclear if that was in any way connected.

On Saturday, investigators searched Warner's home and visited a Nashville real estate agency where Warner had worked part-time, providing computer consulting services before retiring earlier this month.

Nashville Councilman At-Large Bob Mendes said that while it seems Warner took steps with the warning to limit deaths, the bombing was likely to be labeled domestic terrorism once the suspect's agenda becomes clear.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nashville, Tennessee Nashville, Tennessee State capital and consolidated city-county in Tennessee, United States

Nashville police bodycam footage shows raw moments of chaos before and after explosion

 Nashville police released bodycam video that captures the moments before and after an RV exploded downtown.
USATODAY.com

Chilling Body Cam from Nashville Explosion, 'Good Spot for a Bomb'

 The Nashville police officers who were on scene just minutes before the massive blast walked right by the RV that exploded and devastated the downtown area, and..
TMZ.com

Nashville bombing froze wireless communications, exposed 'Achilles heel' in regional network

 The Christmas Day bombing brought communications from Georgia to Kentucky to a halt, affecting 911 call centers, hospitals, and the Nashville airport.
USATODAY.com

Federal Bureau of Investigation Federal Bureau of Investigation Governmental agency belonging to the United States Department of Justice

CBS Evening News, December 28, 2020

 FBI searches for motive after Nashville bomber dies in explosion; Nursing home residents get a weekly dose of puppy love.
CBS News

FBI searches for motive after Nashville bomber dies in explosion

 The FBI is searching for a motive after officials identified the Nashville bomber. Mola Lenghi has the latest.
CBS News

Retired FBI official discusses Nashville bombing investigation

 Stephen Burmeister, a retired supervisory special agent for the FBI, joined CBSN to discuss what investigators have learned about the Nashville Christmas bombing..
CBS News

FBI names Nashville Christmas bomber, remains found on site

 The FBI has identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the Nashville bomber but there are still questions about his motive. CBS News’ Mola Lenghi has more.
CBS News

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

Sturgeon urges people to stay home for Hogmanay as Covid death toll rises [Video]

Sturgeon urges people to stay home for Hogmanay as Covid death toll rises

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged people to stay at home for Hogmanayas Scotland recorded a further seven coronavirus deaths since Christmas.Latest figures show that seven Covid-19 deaths were recorded between December25 and 29, though the Scottish Government noted that register offices havebeen closed over the public holidays.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Body camera video offers chilling view of the events surrounding Nashville bombing

 New chilling body camera video shows the events before, during and after the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville. A neighbor of the suspect offers new clues on..
CBS News

Trans woman's death a possible hate crime, family and friends say

 Courtney "Eshay" Key was shot to death on Christmas Day in Chicago.
CBS News
Jessie J battled mystery illness in hospital on Christmas Eve [Video]

Jessie J battled mystery illness in hospital on Christmas Eve

Jessie J spent Christmas Eve in the hospital after a mysterious illness left her unable to hear or walk properly.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Tennessee Tennessee State of the United States of America

Nashville police release bodycam video of blast

 A police officer's body camera caught the dramatic moments immediately after the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville, Tennessee. (Dec. 29)
 
USATODAY.com

AT&T recovers from multi-state outage after Nashville bombing

 Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images

AT&T says its services have mostly recovered from a bombing that caused multi-state internet outages on..
The Verge

After naming Nashville bombing suspect, focus turns to motive

 NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With federal officials having identified the man believed to be behind Nashville’s Christmas Day bombing, authorities now turn to the..
WorldNews

Box truck playing music outside Nashville didn't have explosives

 It was parked in Lebanon, Tennessee, some 25 miles east of the Nashville a day after the explosion in the RV in downtown Nashville that was playing music before..
CBS News

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Tennessee Bureau of Investigation state-wide investigative law enforcement agency


John Cooper (Tennessee politician) Mayor of Nashville, Tennessee, United States

Nashville mayor sees "a lot of momentum" in investigation into downtown bombing

 Mayor John Cooper predicted that "a lot of questions will be answered relatively soon."
CBS News

Nashville mayor sees "a lot of momentum" in bombing investigation

 Mayor John Cooper predicted "a lot of questions will be answered relatively soon."
CBS News

Transcript: Mayor John Cooper on "Face the Nation"

 The following is a transcript of an interview with Nashville Mayor John Cooper that aired Sunday, December 27, 2020, on "Face the Nation."
CBS News

Nashville officials give update on Christmas blast

 Nashville Mayor John Cooper, police chief John Drake and fire chief William Swann updated reporters Friday evening about 12 hours after a massive blast wounded..
CBS News

Petula Clark Petula Clark British actress and singer

Related news from verified sources

'He was not on our radar': Authorities search for motive in Nashville blast

Federal, state and local law enforcement officers on Monday were searching for the motive behind a...
Japan Today - Published

Nashville blast: Search for a motive after bomber identified as Anthony Warner

Nashville blast: Search for a motive after bomber identified as Anthony Warner With federal officials having identified the man believed to be behind Nashville's Christmas Day...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Authorities Name Suspect In Nashville Blast After Searching His Home

Authorities Name Suspect In Nashville Blast After Searching His Home By Ken Bredemeier U.S. authorities said Sunday they are investigating a 63-year-old man named...
Eurasia Review - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Feds Still Looking For Motive In Nashville Bombing On Christmas Day [Video]

Feds Still Looking For Motive In Nashville Bombing On Christmas Day

Mola Lenghi reports federal authorities have identified the bomber as 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner and say his remains were found at the scene of the R-V blast.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:05Published
'Person Of Interest' Identified In Nashville RV Bombing [Video]

'Person Of Interest' Identified In Nashville RV Bombing

When a parked RV exploded in Nashville on Christmas Day, three people were injured a much of a downtown street was destroyed. Now, Business Insider reports law enforcement has identified Anthony Quinn..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Mount Airy Family Visiting Nashville Describe Being Woken By Blast Christmas Morning [Video]

Mount Airy Family Visiting Nashville Describe Being Woken By Blast Christmas Morning

The family says authorities have roped off the explosion site for blocks.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:43Published