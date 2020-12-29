11pm CNN Nashville Bombing 12.28.2020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

The investigation continues into the Nashville Christmas morning bombing.

The explosion from it..

Took out service for at&t customers on christmas day, in tennessee and here in kentucky.

Investigators say a suspect has been identified.

And new surveillance video of the blast has been released.

Darryl forges is in tennessee with more.

--reporter pkg-as follows-- this is the moment a bomb detonated in downtown nashville christmas morning.

Just before the explosion, officer james wells can be seen walking out of frame, away from the blast site officer james wells, nashville police dept: "the music stopped, and as i'm walking back toward toppin now, i just see orange and then i hear a loud boom, and as i'm stumbling -- it rocked me down hard -- as i'm stumbling i just tell myself to stay on my feet, stay alive."

Investigators have identified the man responsible as anthony quinn warner -- a 63-year-old who was previously unknown to law enforcement.

They believe he died in the blast.

Three days later -- they're still working to identify a motive.

Doug korneski, fbi special agent: "right now we're looking at any and all possible motives.

We're not in a position to speculate now, we're interviewing individuals that we've identified that are known to the suspect."

Meantime -- local business owners are still processing what happened... peter gibson, owner, pride and glory tattoo: "this year's been tough, it's obviously been a little down compared to normal but right when we started getting a little light at the end of the tunnel -- it all goes away in two seconds."

Heartbreaking and i'm speechless."

And considering their next steps.

Peter gibson, owner, pride and glory tattoo: there's no doubt in my mind that we'll be back open and better than ever.

Me, it's been home to me for 6 years the c-e-o of camping world -- an rv- and camping gear supplier -- announced on twitter that he would be establishing a fund for local business owners to clean up, rebuild, and seek