Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nashville Bombing: Bodycam Footage Shows Harrowing Scenes

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Nashville Bombing: Bodycam Footage Shows Harrowing Scenes

Nashville Bombing: Bodycam Footage Shows Harrowing Scenes

Police have released shocking new footage of the bombing in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

The terrifying images were caught on Officer Michael Sipos’ body camera at the scene.

The recording captures officers helping people evacuate after the thunderous blast off camera.

Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, has been named as the man behind the blast in which he was killed, his motive remains unclear.

#Nashville #TN #Bodycam Report by Shoulderg.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nashville, Tennessee Nashville, Tennessee State capital and consolidated city-county in Tennessee, United States

Police bodycam video shows moments after bomb went off in Nashville

 Police bodycam video shows officers rushing people away from the area where a bomb in Nashville went off.
 
USATODAY.com

Nashville police release bodycam video of blast

 A police officer's body camera caught the dramatic moments immediately after the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville, Tennessee. (Dec. 29)
 
USATODAY.com
Nashville police release video footage of December 25 explosion [Video]

Nashville police release video footage of December 25 explosion

Officials on Sunday named Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, as the man behind the mysterious explosion.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:50Published

Nashville bombing: Anthony Quinn Warner left hints of plan

 In the days before he detonated a bomb in downtown Nashville on Christmas, Anthony Quinn Warner changed his life in ways that suggest he never intended to..
New Zealand Herald

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Labour will support 'far from ideal' Brexit trade deal [Video]

Labour will support 'far from ideal' Brexit trade deal

Shadow Business Minister Lucy Powell says Labour will support Boris Johnson's Brexit trade deal when it is put before the House of Commons on Wednesday, despite it being "far from ideal". The Labour MP's comments come amid rumours of a growing rebellion within the party against Keir Starmer's decision to support the deal. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:56Published
NHS boss thanks staff for hard work during 'toughest year' [Video]

NHS boss thanks staff for hard work during 'toughest year'

Sir Simon Stevens has thanked NHS staff for all their hard work during the health service's "toughest year" ever. The NHS chief executive praised nurses, doctors, therapists and countless other NHS workers for their response to the coronavirus pandemic and also paid tribute to carers, volunteers and care home staff in a New Year message. In a message recorded at an NHS vaccination centre, Sir Simon also said that the COVID immunisation programme, the biggest in the health service's history, was a source of greater "hope" for the year ahead. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:53Published

New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop source sues Twitter for defamation

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

A computer repair shop owner cited in a controversial New York Post story is suing Twitter for defamation,..
The Verge
CBI: Neither side can be ‘fully ready’ to implement deal' [Video]

CBI: Neither side can be ‘fully ready’ to implement deal'

CBI Director General, Tony Danker, says “there’s no way any business on either side of the channel could be fully ready to implement this deal.” Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:34Published

Related videos from verified sources

Police bodycam video shows moments after bomb went off in Nashville [Video]

Police bodycam video shows moments after bomb went off in Nashville

Police bodycam video shows officers rushing people away from the area where a bomb in Nashville went off.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:58Published