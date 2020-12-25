Listen to the Christmas morning explosion in Nashville
A Christmas morning explosion ripped through downtown Nashville, Tennessee, causing a massive blast felt as many as nine blocks away.
Witnesses report hearing gunshots, warning before vehicle explosion in downtown NashvilleWitnesses told investigators they heard gunshots early in the morning and a message coming from an RV parked in the street warning anyone in the area to evacuate. Officers said they are looking into..
Shocking video shows bird's-eye-view of explosion site in NashvilleFootage shows damage at the scene of an explosion in Nashville on Christmas Day. Police believe the explosion was intentional.
Police official: Nashville explosion seems intentionalOfficials provide an update after an explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day.