Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Listen to the Christmas morning explosion in Nashville

Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Listen to the Christmas morning explosion in Nashville

Listen to the Christmas morning explosion in Nashville

A Christmas morning explosion ripped through downtown Nashville, Tennessee, causing a massive blast felt as many as nine blocks away.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Nashville explosion eyewitness describes being evacuated right before the blast

Nashville resident Noelle Rasmussen describes how police knocked on her door and ordered her family...
CBS News - Published

Explosion in Nashville on Christmas Morning, Cassadee Pope Tweets About Feeling It at Home

There was an explosion in downtown Nashville on early Christmas morning and The Voice winner Cassadee...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOXNews.com


Explosion rocks central Nashville

An explosion linked to a vehicle rocked central Nashville, in the US, on Christmas morning, sending...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



Related videos from verified sources

Witnesses report hearing gunshots, warning before vehicle explosion in downtown Nashville [Video]

Witnesses report hearing gunshots, warning before vehicle explosion in downtown Nashville

Witnesses told investigators they heard gunshots early in the morning and a message coming from an RV parked in the street warning anyone in the area to evacuate. Officers said they are looking into..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 08:29Published
Shocking video shows bird's-eye-view of explosion site in Nashville [Video]

Shocking video shows bird's-eye-view of explosion site in Nashville

Footage shows damage at the scene of an explosion in Nashville on Christmas Day. Police believe the explosion was intentional.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:27Published
Police official: Nashville explosion seems intentional [Video]

Police official: Nashville explosion seems intentional

Officials provide an update after an explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:35Published