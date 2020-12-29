Police release CCTV video of Nashville bombing

Watch: Female officer rescues man after he collapses & falls on railway track



A passenger at Mumbai Railway station collapsed and fell on a track. In the CCTV footage, the man can be seen suddenly collapsing on the track. After the man fell on the track, a train was seen approaching towards him. A female officer of Maharashtra Security Force rushed to rescue the man. The train stopped on its tracks and the officer rescued the man with help from others. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:09 Published on January 1, 1970