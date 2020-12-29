Police release CCTV video of Nashville bombing

A passenger at Mumbai Railway station collapsed and fell on a track. In the CCTV footage, the man can be seen suddenly collapsing on the track. After the man fell on the track, a train was seen approaching towards him. A female officer of Maharashtra Security Force rushed to rescue the man. The train stopped on its tracks and the officer rescued the man with help from others. Watch the full video for more details.
Miscreants created ruckus at a famous eatery Tunday Kababi over bill in Lucknow. During the time of incident, the restaurant was ransacked and chairs were thrown. This entire incident was captured in CCTV, on the basis of which the police has started investigation.