Police release CCTV video of Nashville bombing

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Police release CCTV video of Nashville bombing

Police release CCTV video of Nashville bombing

Nashville police on Monday (December 28) released footage from a closed-circuit camera (CCTV) of the moment a motor home blew up.


Nashville explosion: CCTV captures moment of blast

 Police believe the incident in front of a telecommunications office was likely a suicide bombing.
BBC News
Watch: Female officer rescues man after he collapses & falls on railway track [Video]

Watch: Female officer rescues man after he collapses & falls on railway track

A passenger at Mumbai Railway station collapsed and fell on a track. In the CCTV footage, the man can be seen suddenly collapsing on the track. After the man fell on the track, a train was seen approaching towards him. A female officer of Maharashtra Security Force rushed to rescue the man. The train stopped on its tracks and the officer rescued the man with help from others. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:09Published
Miscreants create ruckus over bill at Lucknow's Tunday Kababi [Video]

Miscreants create ruckus over bill at Lucknow's Tunday Kababi

Miscreants created ruckus at a famous eatery Tunday Kababi over bill in Lucknow. During the time of incident, the restaurant was ransacked and chairs were thrown. This entire incident was captured in CCTV, on the basis of which the police has started investigation.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:04Published

Nashville bombing raises fears of "lone wolf" terror threats

 Investigators believe the Nashville bomber acted alone in plotting the Christmas explosion.
CBS News

FBI searches for motive after Nashville bomber dies in explosion

 The FBI is searching for a motive after officials identified the Nashville bomber. Mola Lenghi has the latest.
CBS News

Nashville bombing raises fears over "lone wolf" attacks

 "Lone wolf" attackers have proven to be some of the most difficult for law enforcement to stop. Jeff Pegues has more.
CBS News

Nashville bomber Anthony Quinn Warner's warning to neighbour

 It seemed like a friendly chat between neighbours. Only after a bomb exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning could Rick Laude grasp the sinister..
New Zealand Herald

New Nashville bombing video released by police shows clear view of the explosion

Metro Nashville police released a clear video of Friday morning's bombing at Second Ave. and Commerce...
USATODAY.com - Published

Eerie video shows moments bomb explodes on Christmas Day in Nashville

The Metro Nashville Police Department released footage of the moment the Christmas Day bombing shook...
USATODAY.com - Published


Nashville Bombing Aftermath [Video]

Nashville Bombing Aftermath

Police have identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the bomber behind the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville, Tennessee.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:38Published
Nashville bomber identified, likely died in explosion, authorities say [Video]

Nashville bomber identified, likely died in explosion, authorities say

Authorities are asking anyone who knew Anthony Warner, the man police say is the Nashville bomber, to come forward.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:31Published
Nashville explosion video [Video]

Nashville explosion video

Investigators released a video of the explosion that happened in Nashville Tennessee . The man accused of bombing the area died in the explosion. The motive is still unclear.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:02Published