Nashville bomber identified, likely died in explosion, authorities say
Authorities are asking anyone who knew Anthony Warner, the man police say is the Nashville bomber, to come forward.
Former FBI deputy director on how police confirm suspect as bomberFormer FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to authorities identifying 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the Nashville bomber after matching his DNA to remains found at the scene of the..
'Person Of Interest' Identified In Nashville RV BombingWhen a parked RV exploded in Nashville on Christmas Day, three people were injured a much of a downtown street was destroyed.
Now, Business Insider reports law enforcement has identified Anthony Quinn..
Mount Airy Family Visiting Nashville Describe Being Woken By Blast Christmas MorningThe family says authorities have roped off the explosion site for blocks.