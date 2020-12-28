Global  
 

Nashville bomber identified, likely died in explosion, authorities say

Nashville bomber identified, likely died in explosion, authorities say

Nashville bomber identified, likely died in explosion, authorities say

Authorities are asking anyone who knew Anthony Warner, the man police say is the Nashville bomber, to come forward.


