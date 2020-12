Former FBI deputy director on how police confirm suspect as bomber Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 02:18s - Published 3 minutes ago Former FBI deputy director on how police confirm suspect as bomber Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to authorities identifying 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the Nashville bomber after matching his DNA to remains found at the scene of the explosion. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ex-FBI deputy director explains what investigators are looking for



Andrew McCabe, former deputy director of the FBI, breaks down what investigators are looking for in Nashville after an RV exploded on a downtown street on Christmas. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 04:50 Published 1 day ago