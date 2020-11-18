Gwen Stefani Shows Off Her Engagement Ring from Blake Shelton During The Voice Live Shows

Blake Shelton Chugs Wine During Belated Thanksgiving Dinner with Gwen Stefani: 'Totally Faking'



The couple announced their engagement last month Credit: People Duration: 01:17 Published 1 day ago

PEOPLE in 10: The Entertainment News That Defined the Week PLUS Lindsey Vonn Joins Us!



All the details about Michael B. Jordan as PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive, more drama between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun, a first look at Gwen Stefani’s engagement ring from Blake Shelton, and.. Credit: People Duration: 10:50 Published 2 weeks ago