Gwen Stefani Shows Off Her Engagement Ring from Blake Shelton During The Voice Live Shows

Blake Shelton Chugs Wine During Belated Thanksgiving Dinner with Gwen Stefani: 'Totally Faking'The couple announced their engagement last month
PEOPLE in 10: The Entertainment News That Defined the Week PLUS Lindsey Vonn Joins Us!All the details about Michael B. Jordan as PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive, more drama between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun, a first look at Gwen Stefani’s engagement ring from Blake Shelton, and..
Nick Jonas Returning to 'The Voice' to Replace Gwen Stefani | Billboard NewsYou haven't seen the last of Nick Jonas on NBC's 'The Voice'. The star will officially return as a coach for season 20, replacing fellow coach Gwen Stefani.