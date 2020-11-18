Record closing highs for S&P 500, Nasdaq

Global  
 

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes closed at record highs on Tuesday, as investors applauded renewed stimulus talks in Washington and bet a COVID-19 vaccine will be available soon.

Gittens has all the Wall Street action.


It was a banner month for global stocks, powered in part by the biggest November gain for the S&P 500 in history and the strongest monthly performance for the Dow since 1987. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

 NEW YORK -- The S&P 500 rose to a record high Friday as investors continue to look forward to the distribution of a covid-19 vaccine and relief for the global..
On Friday, US stocks made gains as hopes for a peaceful transition to the Biden administration offset concerns about soaring COVID-19 cases. Business Insider reports S&P 500 closed at a record high. On Thursday Pres. Donald Trump said he'd hand over power when the Electoral College certifies President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election. The US reported 125,082 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. That brought the seven-day average to 163,831, according to the COVID Tracking Project. Deaths topped 254,000, and hospitalizations jumped above 90,000. The stock market's "fear gauge" fell as low as 19.51 on Friday, dropping amid low trading volumes to its lowest level since the pandemic began.

The S&P 500 and Dow closed lower Wednesday as mounting U.S. layoffs in the wake of new lockdowns to contain surging COVID-19 infections dampened investor risk appetite. Fred Katayama reports.

Following the pullback seen in the previous session, stocks showed a strong move back to the upside...
While trading activity was somewhat subdued following the Thanksgiving Day holiday, stocks moved...
Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Wednesday with Sensex up by 277.40 points and Nifty up by 84.85 points. The domestic stock markets opened on a positive note today, building on the..

U.S. stocks retreated from record closing highs on Tuesday, ending lower as surging COVID-19 cases, the growing threat of a fresh round of economic lockdowns and weak retail sales data dampened the..

