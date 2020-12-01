GRANNY NANNY movie

GRANNY NANNY movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: This isn't how Karin, Gerhard and Philippa imagined their retirement: instead of enjoying their free time they feel bored, useless and...old!

In the search of a new perspective, they become "Granny-Nannies¿ and each get a family with children to take care of.

But instead of harmony and gratitude, they are soon confronted with overprotective parents, hyperactive children and all sorts of family problems. Although facing turbulent times, they will find out that it is never too late to build a happy retirement!

Directed by Wolfgang Groos Comedy - Germany - 2020 - 104' In German with English Subtitles