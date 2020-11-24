Get In Line: Trump Entourage's Rush to Plead For Pardons

Global  
 

CNN reports President Donald Trump's associates are making appeals to him in the hopes of obtaining pardons before he leaves office.

The appeals come on the heels of Trump's decision to pardon his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

Nine individuals in Trump's orbit, including Flynn and GOP operative Roger Stone, have been indicted or found guilty of various criminal conspiracies.

A source says one such individual asking for a free pass is Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.


