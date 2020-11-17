5:30pm Small Business Grant 12012020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 1 day ago

Lexington's small business grant program was so successful this summer the urban council may approve a second phase early next year.

The city established a $2 point 5 million grant program for small businesses to get up to $25 thousand dollars to help them stay open during the pandemic.

Almost 170 small businesses received grants averaging more than $14 thousand dollars.

And more than 60% of those were minority and women owned.

The owners said the grants helped them stay open.

And council members say they will consider more in january.

Debbie long/owner, dudley's on short: making payroll that allowed me to pay some other bills.

Anthony hayden/lexington academy of barbering: "the grant funds helped us by paying rent and buying ppe james brown/council member: "i think there's no doubt about this program and the impact it has benefitted our whole community."

Council members say even with the advent of vaccines, businesses will need financial assistance for at least six more months if not longer.

