Festival of Lights begins at MGCCC Perkinston

The first of December means a splash of colorful light has made its way to the streets of Perkinston.

"what better way to come out an kind of get away from some of those stresses and challenges that covid brings and enjoy just family fun enjoying christmas lights.

It gives us some spirit in spite of everything we're going through right now, so it gives us something to look forward to something to make us feel the christmas spirit."

The light display runs every night throughout the holiday season, so there's still plenty of time to take in