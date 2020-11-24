Former Herkimer College soccer standout wins Goalkeeper of the Year award for CPL

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 2 minutes ago

Triston Henry, a two-time national champion while with Herkimer College in 2013 and 2014, has received the Golden Glove Award as the CPL's top goalkeeper.

Henry received a major honor in canada's top professional league for the 2020 season.

Henry was named the canadian premier league's golden glove award winner as the top goalkeeper of the year.

Playing for forge f- c - ironically out of hamilton, ontario - henry recorded five shutouts in 900 minutes of play this past season - helping to lead his squad to the c-p-l title.

In the two seasons of the c-p-l's existence - henry is the league's all-time leader in clean sheets with 14 overall.

After receiving the award - the former generals keeper spoke about the honor.

Triston henry: it's a great feeling something i've always strived for.

Like i said before i couldn't do it without my teammates, coaching staff, coach joe.

It's definitely a credit to the guys in front of me because like i said i wouldn't be here without them, they've been amazing since the first year, putting your body on the line to help me out so i really appreciate what they do for me as well.

Henry won back to back n-j-c-a-a national titles in 2013 and 2014 while with the generals here in herkimer - and was named an all-american.

He and forge f-c took on haiti-based arcahaie f-c in the quarterfinal of the concacaf league - made up of teams from north america - central america - and caribbean nations.

They fell in penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw through regulation - but still have the chance to advance in a play in game next week.

