Bushfires threaten Australia's Fraser Island
Australian fire crews are battling massive bushfires on Fraser Island, the world's largest sand island, which have been burning for six weeks on Wednesday (December 2), forcing tourists to flee the island off the northeast coast.
Bryan Wood reports.
