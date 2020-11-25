Bushfires threaten Australia's Fraser Island

Australian fire crews are battling massive bushfires on Fraser Island, the world's largest sand island, which have been burning for six weeks on Wednesday (December 2), forcing tourists to flee the island off the northeast coast.

The fire as been raging for more than six weeks and is consuming large swaths of Fraser Island's unique forests.

Emergency services are warning conditions could get worse as a fire on K'gari-Fraser Island burns toward the Kingfisher Bay Resort and Village.

