Bushfires threaten Australia's Fraser Island

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Australian fire crews are battling massive bushfires on Fraser Island, the world's largest sand island, which have been burning for six weeks on Wednesday (December 2), forcing tourists to flee the island off the northeast coast.

Bryan Wood reports.


Fraser Island Fraser Island Suburb of Fraser Coast Region, Queensland, Australia

A massive bushfire that has already destroyed nearly half of K'gari-Fraser Island continues to burn

 Emergency services are warning conditions could get worse as a fire on K'gari-Fraser Island burns toward the Kingfisher Bay Resort and Village.
SBS

Firefighters are struggling to contain a massive blaze on K'gari-Fraser Island that has been burning for over six weeks

 Emergency services are warning conditions could get worse as a fire on K'gari-Fraser Island burns toward the Kingfisher Bay Resort and Village.
SBS

Fire devastates world's largest sand island

 The fire as been raging for more than six weeks and is consuming large swaths of Fraser Island's unique forests.
CBS News

Fire crews battling to stop Fraser bushfire reaching tourist areas

Fire crews are battling to hold back the bushfire on Fraser Island on two fronts, which is coming...
The Age - Published

Australia Bushfire Rips Through World's Largest Sand Island, Fraser Island

Australia Bushfire Rips Through World's Largest Sand Island, Fraser Island Firefighters in Australia are grappling to hold reigns on a massive bushfire that has destroyed 40...
HNGN - Published


Fire breaks out at Sydney’s historical Bell Tower after lightning strike [Video]

Fire breaks out at Sydney’s historical Bell Tower after lightning strike

Lines of thunderstorms stroke the east coast area of Australia on Tuesday, December 1, and lightning strikes caused a fire at a historical bell tower in Ashfield.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:26Published
Wall of smoke on Australia's popular Fraser Island caused by bushfire [Video]

Wall of smoke on Australia's popular Fraser Island caused by bushfire

A wall of smoke hovers over Fraser Island, a popular tourist destination in Australia, as the six-week-long bushfires continue to rage and burn out of control.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published
Latest Bushfire Burning on Australia's Famed Fraser Island (Clipzilla) [Video]

Latest Bushfire Burning on Australia's Famed Fraser Island (Clipzilla)

FRASER ISLAND, Australia— A massive bushfire quickly spread throughout scenic Frasier Island, off Australia's eastern coast, on Nov. 17.The island, a World Heritage site, is the biggest sand island..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 00:17Published