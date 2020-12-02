Lockdown ends as England splits into tiers
Liverpool is delighted to leave lockdown like the rest of England but even more so as they enter Tier 2 with less restrictions.
MPs approve new Covid tiers to replace nationwide lockdownTougher tier restrictions will come into force in England after MPs voted to approve the new Covid-19 regulations by 291 votes to 78, a majority of 213.
Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at..
PM announces financial support for 'wet-pubs'Boris Johnson has announced that all "wet pubs" are to receive further financial support, as he looks to ward off a Conservative rebellion over his post-lockdown plan. Opening the debate on the tiers..
How will the new tiers system be reviewed?December 2 will see the introduction of a tougher tier system in England, with99% of the country to be placed in the top two tiers of restrictions. But whenwill the restrictions be reviewed and what..