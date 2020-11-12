Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kangana gifts puppy to sister Rangoli on birthday, names him Gappu Chandel

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Kangana gifts puppy to sister Rangoli on birthday, names him Gappu Chandel

Kangana gifts puppy to sister Rangoli on birthday, names him Gappu Chandel

Actor Kangana Ranaut got a precious gift for her sister, Rangoli on her birthday.

Kangana gifted Rangoli an adorable beagle puppy and gave him a super cute name.

Kangana took to social media to share photos of herself, Rangoli and their new pet.

The actor was seen in a blue night suit while her sister was seen in a white one.

The puppy, whom they have named Gappu, sat in a wicker basket with pink bows.

Kangana and Rangoli recently took part in their brother Aksht's wedding celebrations.

The wedding took place in Udaipur and was attended by close friends and relatives.

Kangana soon left for Hyderabad to shoot for her upcoming film Thalaivi.

In Thalaivi, the actor stars as late, former Tamil Nadu chief minister, J Jayalalithaa.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut Indian actress

Two grannies in 80s turn poster women of farm stir

 Mohinder, who is from Fatehgarh Jandia village and whose family owns 12 acres, was trolled by actor Kangana Ranaut on Twitter recently after the former’s..
IndiaTimes

Ganging up to troll Kangana over her opinion on farmer protests is unfortunate

 Actress Kangana Ranaut was trolled and attacked by several Punjabi celebrities, who were annoyed with her tweet on farmers’ protest. Here’s how Ranaut was..
IndiaTimes
‘All I know is Kangana Ranaut called Mumbai ‘PoK’: Sanjay Raut on HC ruling [Video]

‘All I know is Kangana Ranaut called Mumbai ‘PoK’: Sanjay Raut on HC ruling

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Bombay High Court’s verdict on Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow demolition case was Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) legal matter. He said, “All I know is this actress called Mumbai Police mafia and Mumbai ‘PoK’. Indecent remarks about judges or Courts lead to contempt, is it not defamation when someone makes such remarks about Maharashtra/Mumbai?” Earlier, Bombay HC declared BMC's action of demolishing Kangana's bungalow as illegal. Bench was hearing Kangana's petition challenging the demolition carried out by BMC. Kangana had sought Rs 2 crore in damages from BMC and urged court to declare the action illegal. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:57Published

J. Jayalalithaa J. Jayalalithaa Indian politician and actress, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu


Hyderabad Hyderabad Capital of Telangana, India

Low voter turnout recorded in Hyderabad civic polls

 A low voter turnout was recorded in the high-stakes Hyderabad civic polls on Tuesday with 35.80 per cent of voters exercising their franchise till 5pm,as the BJP..
IndiaTimes
GHMC elections 2020: Politicos cast their votes [Video]

GHMC elections 2020: Politicos cast their votes

Polling for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is underway. Hyderabadis went to polling booth on Dec 01 to cast their votes. Major parties who are competing in GHMC elections are Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy cast his vote at a polling booth. Telangana Minister and TRS leader, KT Rama Rao also cast his vote for GHMC elections. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi cast his vote and appealed to people of Hyderabad to cast their vote today to strengthen the democracy.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:17Published

Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu State in southern India

Cyclone 'Burevi': NDRF teams deployed in TN's low-lying areas [Video]

Cyclone 'Burevi': NDRF teams deployed in TN's low-lying areas

Two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Thoothukudi ahead of cyclone 'Burevi' which is expected to cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and Pamban on December 04. 3 NDRF teams are also arrived at Tirunelveli to move towards low-lying areas. Teams of NDRF are also deployed at Kanyakumari, and Alappuzha in Kerala. Cyclone 'Burevi' will cross Sri Lankan coast close to Trincomalee on evening of December 2 and will emerge into Gulf of Mannar on December 03 morning. 'Burevi' will cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and Pamban on early morning of December 04.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published
Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4; NDRF teams on alert: Latest updates [Video]

Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4; NDRF teams on alert: Latest updates

A week after severe cylonic storm ‘Nivar’ battered the state of Tamil Nadu, now the state is bracing for cyclone ‘Burevi’. Cyclone ‘Burevi’ is likely to cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and Pamban on the early morning of December 4, said India Meteorological Department. In view of the approaching cyclonic storm, a cyclone warning cage has been mounted on the Pamban bridge in Tamil Nadu. Some parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to witness rainfall on Thursday. Teams of the National Disaster Relief Force have also been deployed in the low-lying areas. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Pic: Kangana gifts Rangoli a puppy on b'day

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel turned a year older today. On her special day, the 'Queen'...
IndiaTimes - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Kangana Ranaut & sister get interim relief in sedition case l Key details [Video]

Kangana Ranaut & sister get interim relief in sedition case l Key details

Actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been granted interim relief from arrest by the Bombay High Court. The High court also asked them to honour the summons and appear before the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:18Published
Kangana Ranaut pens heartfelt note for her sister Rangoli [Video]

Kangana Ranaut pens heartfelt note for her sister Rangoli

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Friday took to Instagram to share a stunning selfie with her sister Rangoli Chandel and penned a heartfelt note for her. #KanganaRanaut #Rangolichandel

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:46Published
Kangana shares glimpses of brother's wedding, welcomes sis-in-law to the family [Video]

Kangana shares glimpses of brother's wedding, welcomes sis-in-law to the family

Actor Kangana Ranaut's younger brother Aksht got married to Ritu Sanghwan. The actor shared pictures from her brother's wedding on Thursday in Udaipur. Sharing photo with the newlyweds, Kangana..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:20Published