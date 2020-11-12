Kangana gifts puppy to sister Rangoli on birthday, names him Gappu Chandel

Actor Kangana Ranaut got a precious gift for her sister, Rangoli on her birthday.

Kangana gifted Rangoli an adorable beagle puppy and gave him a super cute name.

Kangana took to social media to share photos of herself, Rangoli and their new pet.

The actor was seen in a blue night suit while her sister was seen in a white one.

The puppy, whom they have named Gappu, sat in a wicker basket with pink bows.

Kangana and Rangoli recently took part in their brother Aksht's wedding celebrations.

The wedding took place in Udaipur and was attended by close friends and relatives.

Kangana soon left for Hyderabad to shoot for her upcoming film Thalaivi.

In Thalaivi, the actor stars as late, former Tamil Nadu chief minister, J Jayalalithaa.