The Tiger King Is Allegedly in Talks With White House for Presidential Pardon Veuer - Duration: 01:08s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:08s - Published The Tiger King Is Allegedly in Talks With White House for Presidential Pardon Has Joe Exotic’s plea for amnesty reached the White House? Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Justice Department investigating possible 'bribery-for-pardon' scheme



The Justice Department is examining a possible crime related to bribing the White House with money in exchange for a presidential pardon. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 00:36 Published 50 minutes ago DOJ probing presidential pardon bribery scheme



The U.S. Justice Department is investigating a potential crime related to funneling money to the White House in exchange for a presidential pardon, according to court documents unsealed in federal.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:35 Published 7 hours ago Pardons For A Price?



Stunning court documents reveal a potential scheme to sell presidential pardons and there are questions about whether White House officials were involved. There are also reports of a possible pardon.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:10 Published 8 hours ago

