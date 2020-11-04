PM and Starmer welcome vaccine approval at PMQs

Sir Keir Starmer says his party will abstain a vote in the Commons on Tuesday which seeks to replace the current lockdown rules with the tier system from Wednesday. Sir Keir said it would not be in the national interest to vote down the measures at a time when the virus continued to represent a "significant risk". Despite some Conservative backbenchers opposing the plans the vote is still expected to pass. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A round-up of Prime Minister's Questions as Sir Keir Starmer accuses theGovernment of a conflict of interest over Covid-19 business deals, and BorisJohnson confirms the Brexit transition period will not be extended.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:15Published
Boris Johnson has defended Priti Patel against bullying claims, saying she is "getting on with delivering the people's priorities". During Prime Minister's Questions, Sir Keir Starmer questioned the decision for the Home Secretary to stay in her post following a report into her conduct which found she had shouted and sworn at staff. He said: "What message does the Prime Minister think it sends that the independent advisor on standards has resigned but the Home Secretary is still in post?". Mr Johnson replied: "the Home Secretary has apologised for any way in which her conduct fell short - and frankly I make no apology for sticking up, for standing by a Home Secretary who, as I've said just now, is getting on with delivering the people's priorities". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson appeared via a video-link at Prime Minister's Questions where Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked him why he said Scottish devolution was "a disaster". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that the first vaccines against Covid-19 will be administered in Scotland on Tuesday 8 December, following the approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Dr June Raine said that the COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech) has only been approved because those strict tests have been done and complied with. "Everyone can be absolutely confident that no corners whatsoever have been cut," she said. UK authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, to be made available across the country from next week.
MPs have backed the new system of coronavirus tiers for England as BorisJohnson survived the threat of a significant revolt from Conservative rebelsto pass the restrictions. The support paves the way for 99% of England toenter the toughest Tier 2 and 3 restrictions when the second national lockdownends on Wednesday.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:31Published
The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives for trade talks with the UK in London, as negotiators race to reach a deal before the looming deadline. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Shoppers on London’s Oxford Street began queuing before 7am on Wednesday, just hours after England’s second national lockdown lifted. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Dr June Raine - the chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) - has announced that a Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech has been approved for use in the UK. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Facts and figures ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton driveshis first race as a seven-time world champion. The Briton secured his latesttitle with a win at a rain-soaked Turkish Grand Prix.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:04Published