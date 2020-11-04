Global  
 

PM and Starmer welcome vaccine approval at PMQs

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:33s - Published
The prime minister and the leader of the opposition have welcomed the news that a Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech has been approved for use in the UK.

Boris Johnson told the Commons that the protection of vaccines will allow Britons to "reclaim our lives" and get the economy moving.

Labour will abstain vote on Covid tier restrictions [Video]

Labour will abstain vote on Covid tier restrictions

Sir Keir Starmer says his party will abstain a vote in the Commons on Tuesday which seeks to replace the current lockdown rules with the tier system from Wednesday. Sir Keir said it would not be in the national interest to vote down the measures at a time when the virus continued to represent a "significant risk". Despite some Conservative backbenchers opposing the plans the vote is still expected to pass. Report by Etemadil.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:39Published
Johnson faces grilling on Priti Patel, Brexit and PPE contracts at PMQs [Video]

Johnson faces grilling on Priti Patel, Brexit and PPE contracts at PMQs

A round-up of Prime Minister's Questions as Sir Keir Starmer accuses theGovernment of a conflict of interest over Covid-19 business deals, and BorisJohnson confirms the Brexit transition period will not be extended.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:15Published
Prime Minister clashes with Speaker during PMQs [Video]

Prime Minister clashes with Speaker during PMQs

Speaker of the House Sir Lindsay Hoyle calls out Prime Minister Boris Johnsonfor asking a question to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during PMQs.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published
'I make no apology for standing by Priti Patel, says PM [Video]

'I make no apology for standing by Priti Patel, says PM

Boris Johnson has defended Priti Patel against bullying claims, saying she is "getting on with delivering the people's priorities". During Prime Minister's Questions, Sir Keir Starmer questioned the decision for the Home Secretary to stay in her post following a report into her conduct which found she had shouted and sworn at staff. He said: "What message does the Prime Minister think it sends that the independent advisor on standards has resigned but the Home Secretary is still in post?". Mr Johnson replied: "the Home Secretary has apologised for any way in which her conduct fell short - and frankly I make no apology for sticking up, for standing by a Home Secretary who, as I've said just now, is getting on with delivering the people's priorities". Report by Thomasl.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:39Published

Boris Johnson questioned on devolution at virtual PMQs [Video]

Boris Johnson questioned on devolution at virtual PMQs

Boris Johnson appeared via a video-link at Prime Minister's Questions where Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked him why he said Scottish devolution was "a disaster". Report by Blairm.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:24Published
Boris Johnson departs No 10 ahead of PMQs [Video]

Boris Johnson departs No 10 ahead of PMQs

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of PMQ's. Report by Browna.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:35Published

Scotland: First vaccines to be administered on 8 December [Video]

Scotland: First vaccines to be administered on 8 December

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that the first vaccines against Covid-19 will be administered in Scotland on Tuesday 8 December, following the approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Report by Jonesia.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:38Published

U.K. becomes first country to approve Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

 The United Kingdom has become the first country to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Immunizations are set to start next week, with the elderly and health..
CBS News
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine only approved after strict tests: MHRA [Video]

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine only approved after strict tests: MHRA

United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Dr June Raine said that the COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech) has only been approved because those strict tests have been done and complied with. "Everyone can be absolutely confident that no corners whatsoever have been cut," she said. UK authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, to be made available across the country from next week.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:45Published

Boris Johnson: Vaccine is good news but not the end of our national struggle [Video]

Boris Johnson: Vaccine is good news but not the end of our national struggle

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the Commons the progress on a vaccine is“very good news” but “it is not the end of our national struggle” againstCovid-19.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:31Published

India invites UK PM Boris Johnson as Republic Day 2021 chief guest

 The invite was extended during PM Modi's call to UK PM last week.
DNA

Covid-19 coronavirus: UK leader touts local virus rules but pubs are in distress

 British MPs voted to approve new coronavirus restrictions in England, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced substantial opposition from within his Conservative..
New Zealand Herald
Commons backs Johnson’s Covid tiers despite threat of rebellion from Tory MPs [Video]

Commons backs Johnson’s Covid tiers despite threat of rebellion from Tory MPs

MPs have backed the new system of coronavirus tiers for England as BorisJohnson survived the threat of a significant revolt from Conservative rebelsto pass the restrictions. The support paves the way for 99% of England toenter the toughest Tier 2 and 3 restrictions when the second national lockdownends on Wednesday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:31Published

Michel Barnier arrives for talks with deadline looming [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives for talks with deadline looming

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives for trade talks with the UK in London, as negotiators race to reach a deal before the looming deadline. Report by Jonesia.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:41Published
Shoppers queue at dawn as lockdown lifts [Video]

Shoppers queue at dawn as lockdown lifts

Shoppers on London's Oxford Street began queuing before 7am on Wednesday, just hours after England's second national lockdown lifted. Report by Jonesia.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:17Published
Regulator announces vaccine approval [Video]

Regulator announces vaccine approval

Dr June Raine - the chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) - has announced that a Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech has been approved for use in the UK. Report by Jonesia.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:27Published

Appeal opens against acquittal of Briton convicted in Daniel Pearl killing

 ISLAMABAD: An appeal against the controversial acquittal of a British-born militant convicted of murdering American journalist Daniel Pearl opened at a Pakistani..
WorldNews

British Army spies wage ‘information war’ against anti-vaxx content online – report

 With a significant number of Britons skeptical of a Covid vaccine, the army has reportedly deployed an “information warfare” unit to stamp out anti-vaxx..
WorldNews

Brits have 55,000,000 unused mobile phones lying around, research finds

 Between us, Brits have around 55 million unused mobile phones hidden away in drawers and cupboards. Those of us in London, Birmingham, Cambridge, Leeds and..
WorldNews
F1 preview: A lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix [Video]

F1 preview: A lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix

Facts and figures ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton driveshis first race as a seven-time world champion. The Briton secured his latesttitle with a win at a rain-soaked Turkish Grand Prix.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:04Published