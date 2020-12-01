Mystery Monolith Reappears Next to Prehistoric Fortress in Romania (RealPress)

PIATRA NEAMT, Romania — A metal monolith identical to one found and then disappeared in the Utah desert has resurfaced, this time on a Romanian hillside.Helicopter pilot Bret Hutchings first spotted the structure on Nov.

18 in Utah's Red Rock region.

The appearance/disappearance of the object was confirmed by that state's Department of Public Safety.Now, what appears to be the same silver monolith has been spotted some 6,000 miles away, on Batca Doamnei Hill in the city of Piatra Neamt, Romania.

(RealPress)