S&P 500 Movers: CRM, AIV
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Apartment Investment & Management topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.1%.
Year to date, Apartment Investment & Management has lost about 33.8% of its value.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Salesforce.
Om, trading down 9.4%.
Salesforce.
Om Inc is showing a gain of 34.4% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Genuine Parts, trading down 4.3%, and NetApp, trading up 8.1% on the day.