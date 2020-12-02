WAAY 31 Hero Salute: Claude Jake Carlton

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 2 minutes ago

He served in the U.S. Navy

Everyday here on waay 31 morning news, we celebrate our military service members.

This morning's salute goes to claude jake carlton.

This salute comes by way of jennifer goff.

Petty officer 2nd class claude jake carlton served in the u-s navy during the korean war as a machinist mate.

He served on the uss fletcher, uss hollister, uss bonhomme richard, and the uss coral sea.

During his service he received two sets of golden dragons, meaning he crossed the international date line twice.

His family is so proud of his willingness to serve our great country.

Jennifer, thank you for allowing us to salute claude jake carlton-- and from all of us, thank you for your service.

If you'd like to nominate someone you're proud of ... go to our website at waay tv dot com, click on waay 31 hero salute icon and send us a photo or video and let us know why you are proud of