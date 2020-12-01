Starbucks offers free cofee to healthcare workers and first responders
Starbucks is offering free coffee to healthcare workers and first responders.
You can get a tall hot or iced brewed coffee for free through the end of the year.
You can get a tall hot or iced brewed coffee for free through the end of the year. All you have to do is show your I.D.