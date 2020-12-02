Daily Dividend Report: RY,TTC,SUI,CPT,ADC

The Toro Company today announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2625 per share, a 5 percent increase from its previous quarterly dividend rate of $0.25 per share.

Royal Bank of Canada announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common share dividend of $1.08 per share, payable on and after February 24, 2021, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on January 26, 2021.

Royal Bank of Canada announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common share dividend of $1.08 per share, payable on and after February 24, 2021, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on January 26, 2021.

The Toro Company today announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2625 per share, a 5 percent increase from its previous quarterly dividend rate of $0.25 per share.

This dividend is payable on January 13, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 22, 2020.

Sun Communities, a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities and marinas, today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.79 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The distribution is payable January 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2020.

The Board of Trust Managers of Camden Property Trust declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.83 per share to holders of record as of December 16, 2020 of its Common Shares of Beneficial Interest.

The dividend is to be paid on January 15, 2021.

Agree Realty today declared an increased quarterly cash dividend and provided an update on November rent collections.

The Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.620 per common share.

This is the Company's 107th consecutive cash dividend and represents a 3.3% increase over the previous quarterly dividend and a 6.0% increase over the quarterly dividend declared in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The dividend is payable January 6, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 23, 2020.