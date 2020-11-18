Doja Cat, Ava Max, Lana Condor make Forbes 30 Under 30

2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 Music List, 'The Disney Holiday Singalong' Best Moments & More News | Billboard News'The Disney Holiday Singalong' gifts us BTS and more holiday presents, Justin Bieber opens up about starting a family and Doja Cat and Roddy Ricch make the 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 Music List.
Doja Cat Reacts To Winning New Artist Of The Year Award At 2020 AMAsWhile backstage at the 2020 American Music Awards, Doja Cat reveals why she was "so surprised" she won New Artist of the Year. Plus, she shares what to expect from her upcoming album.
Doja Cat, Bebe Rexha & More Added to 2020 AMAs Performer List | Billboard NewsThe final list of performers for the 2020 American Music Awards includes Bebe Rexha & Doja Cat, Dan + Shay, Lewis Capaldi, MGK and The Weeknd featuring Kenny G. The show, hosted by Taraji P. Henson,..