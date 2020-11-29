Execution of plan in any format of game plays a key role: Shardul Thakur
Addressing the post-match press conference in Australia's Canberra on December 02, all-rounder of Indian Cricket Team, Shardul Thakur said, "The selection is not in my hands but if I will get the opportunity to play for the team then winning the game is important for me." "If you execute your plans in any sort of format it will be the key," he added.
Addressing the post-match press conference in Australia's Canberra on December 02, all-rounder of Indian Cricket Team, Shardul Thakur said, "We wanted to put them on back foot and win this game. By winning this game, we will carry the momentum into the T20-series and will defend 3-0." "I wasn't thinking about the T20 series as I am not a part of that. Game can go here and there as T20 is a shorter format," he added.
Addressing a pre-match press conference in Australia's Canberra on December 01, batsman of Indian Cricket Team, Shreyas Iyer spoke ahead of third ODI. Iyer said, "It is just the mindset which you need to adjust. It is a challenge from batsmen point of view as you have to adjust as quickly as possible irrespective of the conditions." "I am really enjoying this challenge and there are many more matches to come, so we will see what will be happening," he added.
Australia beat India by 51 runs and sealed the series by 2-0. Indian cricketer KL Rahul said that sometimes as a team they have to accept that the opposition played better cricket. "Its home condition for them, they played better cricket," he said. "We have honestly played 50 over cricket after a long-long time," he added. Rahul also highlighted that the mood of the camp is still positive.