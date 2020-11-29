Global  
 

Execution of plan in any format of game plays a key role: Shardul Thakur

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:39s - Published
Execution of plan in any format of game plays a key role: Shardul Thakur

Addressing the post-match press conference in Australia's Canberra on December 02, all-rounder of Indian Cricket Team, Shardul Thakur said, "The selection is not in my hands but if I will get the opportunity to play for the team then winning the game is important for me." "If you execute your plans in any sort of format it will be the key," he added.


