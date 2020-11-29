Execution of plan in any format of game plays a key role: Shardul Thakur

'It's the mindset which you need to adjust': Shreyas Iyer ahead of last ODI



Addressing a pre-match press conference in Australia's Canberra on December 01, batsman of Indian Cricket Team, Shreyas Iyer spoke ahead of third ODI. Iyer said, "It is just the mindset which you need to adjust. It is a challenge from batsmen point of view as you have to adjust as quickly as possible irrespective of the conditions." "I am really enjoying this challenge and there are many more matches to come, so we will see what will be happening," he added.

