Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Time to be 'speaking the truth' -GA sec of state

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Time to be 'speaking the truth' -GA sec of state

Time to be 'speaking the truth' -GA sec of state

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said Wednesday that Democrat Joe Biden "will be carrying Georgia, he is our president-elect," noting there were no substantial changes after the state's second recount demanded by Republican President Donald Trump's campaign, and calling out Trump's repeated claims of voter fraud.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks says he will challenge Electoral College results

 The Republican was congratulated by President Donald Trump for his call to challenge the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
USATODAY.com

Iran rejects Biden's terms for reviving nuclear deal

 Tehran says the US is in no position to set preconditions and economic sanctions must be lifted.
BBC News

Biden urges Congress to act on COVID-19 economic stimulus bill

 President-elect Joe Biden hosted a virtual roundtable discussion yesterday where he urged Congress to act fast on passing a stimulus bill. Current aid programs..
CBS News

Fauci to speak with Biden transition team for first time

 Dr. Anthony Fauci told CBS News that he will meet with members of President-elect Joe Biden's transition team on Thursday to discuss the incoming..
CBS News

NAACP leader on diversity in BIden's Cabinet and commitment to civil rights

 NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson joined CBSN to discuss why civil rights groups are calling for more diversity in President-elect Joe Biden's most..
CBS News

Brad Raffensperger Brad Raffensperger American politician

Biden will carry Georgia again, sec of state [Video]

Biden will carry Georgia again, sec of state

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said Wednesday that Biden "will be carrying Georgia, he is our president-elect," noting no substantial changes after the state's second recount demanded by Republican President Donald Trump's campaign, and calling out the President's repeated claims of voter fraud.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:52Published
Key states certify presidential election results [Video]

Key states certify presidential election results

[NFA] Outgoing Republican President Donald Trump's legal fight to overturn the result of the Nov. 3 vote looked more unlikely on Monday as key swing states Arizona and Wisconsin certified Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of their presidential elections. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:09Published
Dishonest actors 'misleading the president' - GA Sec. of State [Video]

Dishonest actors 'misleading the president' - GA Sec. of State

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Monday discussed the presidential election recount happening in his state, while criticizing "dishonest actors" for "misleading the president" on election fraud.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:56Published

Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State of the United States of America

Election fraud claims will "cost Republicans control" of Senate

 Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling predicts the rhetoric from Mr. Trump and his allies will suppress Republican voters.
CBS News

Georgia election recount confirms Joe Biden victory

 Georgia confirmed for the third time that President-elect Joe Biden won the state. A second state recount, requested by the Trump campaign, found Biden beat..
CBS News

Eye Opener: More than 100,000 Americans hospitalized with COVID-19

 More than 100,000 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus in the U.S., a grim new record. Also, Georgia finished its third count of presidential ballots,..
CBS News

Rev. Raphael Warnock's allies warn of backlash in Georgia Senate runoff race over sermon attacks

 The GOP is hoping to undercut Rev. Warnock with Georgia voters by playing up comments from his sermons but his allies say the attacks could backfire.
USATODAY.com

Trump lashes out at Georgia Republicans over election results

 President Trump's baseless claims of election fraud and conspiracy are drawing a fiery rebuke from Georgia's elections manager, who says the groundless..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump continues to push false claims of election fraud in Facebook video

 President Trump posted a long Facebook video where he repeatedly denounced the November election as "rigged," even though Attorney General William Barr said the..
CBS News

Sale of Arctic Refuge Oil and Gas Leases Is Set for Early January

 The Trump administration, hastening its last-ditch effort to allow drilling there, said the sales would happen 30 days after an announcement is published in the..
NYTimes.com
3,000 Americans Died From COVID-19 In A Single Day [Video]

3,000 Americans Died From COVID-19 In A Single Day

On Wednesday, December 2nd, the US coronavirus outbreak set grim new records. 3,100 Americans died, a new high. Business Insider reports number of virus hospitalizations passed 100,000. The US is still the worst-affected country in the world. Officials are issuing dire warnings about the months ahead. President Donald Trump is barely mentioning the virus. He is still fixated on his election loss a full month after voting ended.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Georgia Republicans Seek Cover From Trump’s Fury Over Loss

 Many in the state G.O.P. are expending significant effort — and contorting themselves into political pretzels — to navigate the president’s outrage over..
NYTimes.com

Georgia nears deadline for second recount as Trump plans rally

 Over 80% of counties in Georgia have completed a second machine recount of votes from the November election, as requested by the Trump campaign, and elections..
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Sean Patrick Maloney elected leader of House Democratic campaign arm

 Maloney is an openly gay congressman who has repeatedly won reelection in his New York swing district.
CBS News

Defund the Police: Obama says 'snappy slogan' risks alienating people

 His comments drew a backlash from progressive Democrats who want to see police funds diverted.
BBC News

Pressure intensifies as Biden weighs final Cabinet picks

 The president-elect is facing significant pressure from competing elements of the Democratic Party to fill remaining Cabinet positions and other senior..
CBS News

Top Democrats Back Compromise Plan to Revive Stimulus Talks

 The Democratic leaders in Congress endorsed a $908 billion plan put forth by moderates in both parties, offering a significant concession in efforts to..
NYTimes.com

Trump rehashes unsubstantiated voter fraud charges

 In a video released Wednesday, President Donald Trump delivered a 46-minute diatribe against the election that produced a win for Democrat Joe Biden, unspooling..
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Judge Bars Pa. State Sec. From Extending Deadline To 'Cure' Certain Mail-In Ballots [Video]

Judge Bars Pa. State Sec. From Extending Deadline To 'Cure' Certain Mail-In Ballots

A commonwealth court judge barred Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar from extending the deadline by three days to have more time to "cure" certain mail-in ballots.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:38Published
Nevada State College Virtual open house today [Video]

Nevada State College Virtual open house today

It's that time of year for high school seniors to start considering their next steps. If you are interested in attending Nevada State College - you can attend a virtual open house today.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:25Published
TikTok users are just now finding out how you 'make' powdered sugar at home [Video]

TikTok users are just now finding out how you 'make' powdered sugar at home

TikTok is a near-infinite source ofknowledge, but it’s also a place where plenty of knowledge gets repeated.Case in point: A new, viral video showinghow to “make” powdered sugar at..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:03Published