Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said Wednesday that DemocratJoe Biden "will be carrying Georgia, he is our president-elect," noting there were no substantial changes after the state's second recount demanded by Republican President Donald Trump's campaign, and calling out Trump's repeated claims of voter fraud.
[NFA] Outgoing Republican President Donald Trump's legal fight to overturn the result of the Nov. 3 vote looked more unlikely on Monday as key swing states Arizona and Wisconsin certified Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of their presidential elections. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Monday discussed the presidential election recount happening in his state, while criticizing "dishonest actors" for "misleading the president" on election fraud.
On Wednesday, December 2nd, the US coronavirus outbreak set grim new records. 3,100 Americans died, a new high. Business Insider reports number of virus hospitalizations passed 100,000. The US is still the worst-affected country in the world. Officials are issuing dire warnings about the months ahead. President Donald Trump is barely mentioning the virus. He is still fixated on his election loss a full month after voting ended.