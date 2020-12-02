Global  
 

4-alarm fire caused by explosion in Englewood, New Jersey

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:27s - Published
A 4-alarm fire caused by an Explosion erupted on Wednesday morning at Backer Street in Englewood, New Jersey.The reason for the explosion is still unknown, but the building is heavily damaged.


