Woman tries to cook chicken nuggets and accidentally sets them on fire

While home for Thanksgiving, dancer @maylieshay decided to make herself some dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets for breakfast.Somehow, though, the amateur cook managed to set her nuggets on fire.“Hey dad!

Do we have a fire extinguisher?

‘Cause I definitely lit those on fire,” @maylieshay asks her dad in a viral video, which has 3.2 million views and more than 518,000 likes.The nuggets are no match for @maylieshay’s dad, though.He dauntlessly walks up to the oven, grabs the blazing plate of nuggets and casually brings it outside so the rest of the house doesn’t also go up in smoke.“Happy Thanksgiving,” @maylieshay jokes as her dad places the burning platter on the front porch.“My only goal in life is to be as calm as this father about everything ever,” one person said.“Never cook again,” another said.In the comments, several people noted that if this happens, the best thing to do is just close the oven door.

That way, the fire will be starved of oxygen