Peter Andre heartbroken as he hasn't hugged son Junior 'in so long' due to COVID-19 Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:10s - Published 4 minutes ago Peter Andre heartbroken as he hasn't hugged son Junior 'in so long' due to COVID-19 Peter Andre admits that he can't wait to cuddle his son Junior again after he was forced to self-isolate due to an outbreak of COVID-19 at his school. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Peter Andre: I'm not scared of turning 50



‘Mysterious Girl’ hitmaker Peter Andre has insisted he isn’t “scared”of turning 50. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:21 Published 2 weeks ago