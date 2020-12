What LeBron James' extension with the Lakers could mean for his future in the NBA Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Duration: 01:14s - Published 2 minutes ago What LeBron James' extension with the Lakers could mean for his future in the NBA USA Today Sports' Jeff Zillgitt breaks down what LeBron's two-year extension with the Lakers means for his future in the NBA. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend