How the Lakers plan to manage LeBron's workload with 'short bursts' Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Duration: 01:28s - Published 5 minutes ago How the Lakers plan to manage LeBron's workload with 'short bursts' What I'm Hearing: Our Mark Medina spoke with Lakers Head Coach Frank Vogel to see how the team plan's on managing LeBron James' workload after the shortest of offseason of his career. 0

