Two more stars eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:00s - Published Two more stars eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Sir Mo Farah and AJ Pritchard have become the latest contestants to be evictedfrom I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend